Cherokee Nation treasurer accepts chief economist position, special envoy post
Cherokee Nation Treasurer Tralynna Scott will leave her cabinet position to become Cherokee Nation Businesses’ chief economist, the tribe announced on Tuesday. Scott was appointed by Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., and unanimously confirmed by the Cherokee Council as the tribe’s treasurer in August 2019, overseeing Cherokee Nation’s more than $1.5 billion government budget and managing more than 100 employees across a number of finance-related departments.tulsaworld.com
