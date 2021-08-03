Accounts in Transit: North 6th Signs Everscore Cannabis Company

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW or TPT Global Tech') (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com headquartered in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions, today announced it has executed an agreement to form a joint venture ('JV Formation Agreement') with UM Group (a US$ 250 Mn group) in India to jointly design, develop and operate an Industrial 'Smart City' located in the State of Uttar Pradesh. The relationship of the parties under this JV Formation Agreement is intended to be exclusive and both parties will ensure that the definitive agreements along with SPV formation are completed within three to six months by which time both parties would have a better understanding of the overall valuation of the Smart City and other government approvals that will be required for the execution of the Smart City. TPT Global Tech responsibilities under the JV Formation Agreement include, among others, its intent to contribute by way of large investment by itself or investors of up to $100M, bring in technology partners and large OEMs from the US and other global markets and support with marketing and business development activities in general. The JV Formation Agreement shall remain valid for a period of five years.