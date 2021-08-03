Cancel
Accounts in Transit: North 6th Signs Everscore Cannabis Company

By Steve Barnes
North 6th Agency signs Everscore, which bills itself as “a safe, friendly marketplace for cannabis lovers everywhere.” N6A will support Everscore on a variety of corporate communications, external media and marketing initiatives to drive competitive awareness and capital raise goals. Everscore’s platform bypasses the traditional dispensary retail mode, connecting consumers directly with THC and CBD brands, and offering both free two-day shipping and a home delivery service. “When selecting an agency, we wanted to find a team that is not only successful traditional public relations but has in-depth knowledge of the cannabis market and what it takes to resonate with both businesses and consumers,” said Everscore CEO and founder Jeffrey Sampson.

