A missile from the Israeli Iron Dome, launched during the Operation Pillar of Defense Israel Defense Forces/Flickr. South Korea is pursuing the development of its own Iron Dome, after witnessing the success of a defensive missile system in the Israel-Hamas conflict earlier this year. The country is willing to spend $2.6 billion on this technology that will protect its capital city of Seoul and other key areas that sit a few miles away from its border with North Korea, Reuters reports.