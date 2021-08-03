Cancel
Software

Ampere Computing Buys An AI Inference Performance Leap

By Timothy Prickett Morgan
nextplatform.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine learning inference models have been running on X86 server processors from the very beginning of the latest – and by far the most successful – AI revolution, and the techies that know both hardware and software down to the minutest detail at the hyperscalers, cloud builders, and semiconductor manufacturers have been able to tune the software, jack the hardware, and retune for more than a decade.

Coding & ProgrammingTechCrunch

How we built an AI unicorn in 6 years

And yet six years ago, Tractable was just me and Raz (Razvan Ranca, CTO), two college grads coding in a basement. Here’s how we did it, and what we learned along the way. In 2013, I was fortunate to get into artificial intelligence (more specifically, deep learning) six months before it blew up internationally. It started when I took a course on Coursera called “Machine learning with neural networks” by Geoffrey Hinton. It was like being love struck. Back then, to me AI was science fiction, like “The Terminator.”
Softwareaithority.com

IGEL Collaborates With NVIDIA To Power High-Performance End User Computing

As a member of the IGEL Ready Program, NVIDIA is enabling an immersive, graphics-rich user experience on IGEL OS-powered endpoints. IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, announced that it has welcomed NVIDIA as a technology collaborator into the IGEL Ready program. IGEL Ready is an ecosystem of cutting-edge hardware, software and peripheral solutions that have been verified for use with IGEL OS to deliver a powerful, productive and secure user experience.
Softwaredesign-reuse.com

Ampere to Acquire OnSpecta to Accelerate AI Inference on Cloud-Native Applications

Boosts AI performance of Ampere® Altra® family across cloud and edge infrastructure. Santa Clara, Calif. -- July 28, 2021 – Ampere® Computing today announced it has agreed to acquire AI technology startup OnSpecta, strengthening Ampere® Altra® performance with AI inference applications. The OnSpecta Deep Learning Software (DLS) AI optimization engine can deliver significant performance enhancements over commonly used CPU-based machine learning (ML) frameworks. The companies have already been collaborating and have demonstrated over 4x acceleration on Ampere-based instances running popular AI-inference workloads. The acquisition will include an optimized model zoo with object detection, video processing and recommendation engines. Terms were not disclosed and the acquisition is expected to close in August, subject to customary closing conditions.
Computersarxiv.org

A Survey of Semantics-Aware Performance Optimization for Data-Intensive Computing

We are living in the era of Big Data and witnessing the explosion of data. Given that the limitation of CPU and I/O in a single computer, the mainstream approach to scalability is to distribute computations among a large number of processing nodes in a cluster or cloud. This paradigm gives rise to the term of data-intensive computing, which denotes a data parallel approach to process massive volume of data. Through the efforts of different disciplines, several promising programming models and a few platforms have been proposed for data-intensive computing, such as MapReduce, Hadoop, Apache Spark and Dyrad. Even though a large body of research work has being proposed to improve overall performance of these platforms, there is still a gap between the actual performance demand and the capability of current commodity systems. This paper is aimed to provide a comprehensive understanding about current semantics-aware approaches to improve the performance of data-intensive computing. We first introduce common characteristics and paradigm shifts in the evolution of data-intensive computing, as well as contemporary programming models and technologies. We then propose four kinds of performance defects and survey the state-of-the-art semantics-aware techniques. Finally, we discuss the research challenges and opportunities in the field of semantics-aware performance optimization for data-intensive computing.
Technologyaithority.com

81% Of Employees Say AI Improves Their Job Performance and They Want More

New research published by SnapLogic, provider of the Intelligent Integration Platform, has found that 81% of employees believe Artificial Intelligence (AI) improves their overall performance at work. As a result, more than two-thirds (68%) are calling on their employers to deploy more AI-based technology to help them execute their daily work better and faster.
Softwareaithority.com

Remark AI Finishes In Top 5 In Recent NIST Computer Vision Test

Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions and digital media properties, announced that the latest software from its Remark AI business achieved a top-five ranking in a recent computer-vision test (the Face Recognition Vendor Test, or “FRVT”) conducted by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (“NIST”). Specifically, 198 systems were tested in the FRVT for their ability to verify that a person is wearing a face mask.
Engineeringaithority.com

NTT Research Takes Quantum-leap into Next-gen Neuro-Computing

IRCN to Collaborate with NTT Research’s PHI Lab on Coherent Ising Machine (CIM) Algorithms and Simulator. NTT Research, Inc., a division of NTT, announced that it has entered a joint research agreement with The University of Tokyo’s International Research Center for Neurointelligence (IRCN) to develop Coherent Ising Machine (CIM)-related technologies.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Causal Support: Modeling Causal Inferences with Visualizations

Analysts often make visual causal inferences about possible data-generating models. However, visual analytics (VA) software tends to leave these models implicit in the mind of the analyst, which casts doubt on the statistical validity of informal visual "insights". We formally evaluate the quality of causal inferences from visualizations by adopting causal support -- a Bayesian cognition model that learns the probability of alternative causal explanations given some data -- as a normative benchmark for causal inferences. We contribute two experiments assessing how well crowdworkers can detect (1) a treatment effect and (2) a confounding relationship. We find that chart users' causal inferences tend to be insensitive to sample size such that they deviate from our normative benchmark. While interactively cross-filtering data in visualizations can improve sensitivity, on average users do not perform reliably better with common visualizations than they do with textual contingency tables. These experiments demonstrate the utility of causal support as an evaluation framework for inferences in VA and point to opportunities to make analysts' mental models more explicit in VA software.
Computersarxiv.org

5G Multi-access Edge Computing: Security, Dependability, and Performance

The main innovation of the Fifth Generation (5G) of mobile networks is the ability to provide novel services with new and stricter requirements. One of the technologies that enable the new 5G services is the Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC). MEC is a system composed of multiple devices with computing and storage capabilities that are deployed at the edge of the network, i.e., close to the end users. MEC reduces latency and enables contextual information and real-time awareness of the local environment. MEC also allows cloud offloading and the reduction of traffic congestion. Performance is not the only requirement that the new 5G services have. New mission-critical applications also require high security and dependability. These three aspects (security, dependability, and performance) are rarely addressed together. This survey fills this gap and presents 5G MEC by addressing all these three aspects. First, we overview the background knowledge on MEC by referring to the current standardization efforts. Second, we individually present each aspect by introducing the related taxonomy (important for the not expert on the aspect), the state of the art, and the challenges on 5G MEC. Finally, we discuss the challenges of jointly addressing the three aspects.
MLSaithority.com

Zone7 Secures $8 Million In Series A To Scale AI-Driven Human Performance Offering

Series A follows strong year of growth across professional sports and expansion into new industries including healthcare. Zone7, the AI-driven human performance platform, announced an $8 million Series A round of funding led by Blumberg Capital with participation from previous investors Resolute Ventures, UpWest, PLG Ventures and Joyance Partners. Additional investors in the round included Value Stream Ventures, Alumni Ventures and New York based J-Ventures.
EconomyBenzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Quantum Computing's CEO On Why Nasdaq Listing Matters

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT), a pure-play quantum software company, announced its uplisting on the Nasdaq exchange last week. In light of the development, Benzinga caught up with QCI CEO Robert Liscouski. About: The longer the code, the more difficult it is to process. That’s according to Liscouski, who says...
Computer Scienceatlanticcitynews.net

How to start a career as an Artificial Intelligence

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI/PNN): According to the World Economic Forum, 133 million new jobs will be created in the area of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by 2022. Demand and growth for jobs are forecasted in three key areas, including data analysts and data scientists, AImachine learning specialists (including AI software engineers), and big data specialists.
ComputersZDNet

Google Software Engineering Manager Prep bundle: Get this training package for just $40

Since the five biggest tech companies – Google, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook -- don't really care where their employees learn their skills, there's no reason to take out heavy loans or even time away from your current position to break into a well-paid career in the tech industry. And if you aren't sure exactly which field to pursue, you're in luck. The 2021 Google Software Engineering Manager Prep Bundle offers train-at-your-own pace courses across a wide variety of topics.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Accelerating Markov Random Field Inference with Uncertainty Quantification

Statistical machine learning has widespread application in various domains. These methods include probabilistic algorithms, such as Markov Chain Monte-Carlo (MCMC), which rely on generating random numbers from probability distributions. These algorithms are computationally expensive on conventional processors, yet their statistical properties, namely interpretability and uncertainty quantification (UQ) compared to deep learning, make them an attractive alternative approach. Therefore, hardware specialization can be adopted to address the shortcomings of conventional processors in running these applications.
Computersarxiv.org

Self-Supervised Hybrid Inference in State-Space Models

We perform approximate inference in state-space models that allow for nonlinear higher-order Markov chains in latent space. The conditional independencies of the generative model enable us to parameterize only an inference model, which learns to estimate clean states in a self-supervised manner using maximum likelihood. First, we propose a recurrent method that is trained directly on noisy observations. Afterward, we cast the model such that the optimization problem leads to an update scheme that backpropagates through a recursion similar to the classical Kalman filter and smoother. In scientific applications, domain knowledge can give a linear approximation of the latent transition maps. We can easily incorporate this knowledge into our model, leading to a hybrid inference approach. In contrast to other methods, experiments show that the hybrid method makes the inferred latent states physically more interpretable and accurate, especially in low-data regimes. Furthermore, we do not rely on an additional parameterization of the generative model or supervision via uncorrupted observations or ground truth latent states. Despite our model's simplicity, we obtain competitive results on the chaotic Lorenz system compared to a fully supervised approach and outperform a method based on variational inference.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Webots.HPC: A Parallel Robotics Simulation Pipeline for Autonomous Vehicles on High Performance Computing

In the rapidly evolving and maturing field of robotics, computer simulation has become an invaluable tool in the design process. Webots, a state-of-the-art robotics simulator, is often the software of choice for robotics research. Even so, Webots simulations are often run on personal and lab computers. For projects that would benefit from an aggregated output dataset from thousands of simulation runs, there is no standard recourse; this project sets out to mitigate this by developing a formalized parallel pipeline for running sequences of Webots simulations on powerful HPC resources. Such a pipeline would allow researchers to generate massive datasets from their simulations, opening the door for potential machine learning applications and decision tool development. We have developed a pipeline capable of running Webots simulations both headlessly and in GUI-enabled mode over an SSH X11 server, with simulation execution occurring remotely on HPC compute nodes. Additionally, simulations can be run in sequence, with a batch job being distributed across an arbitrary number of computing nodes and each node having multiple instances running in parallel. The implemented distribution and parallelization are extremely effective, with a 100\% simulation completion rate after 12 hours of runs. Overall, this pipeline is very capable and can be used to extend existing projects or serve as a platform for new robotics simulation endeavors.
SoftwarePhys.org

AI learns physics to optimize particle accelerator performance

Machine learning, a form of artificial intelligence, vastly speeds up computational tasks and enables new technology in areas as broad as speech and image recognition, self-driving cars, stock market trading and medical diagnosis. Before going to work on a given task, machine learning algorithms typically need to be trained on...
ComputersHigh Point Enterprise

Embracing a new kind of compute with supercomputing technologies

HPE and AMD are preparing organizations to enter the next era of compute with unmatched performance. Our solutions that include the latest supercomputing technologies to modernize your IT environment and keep it resilient for years. Today’s global economy is fast-paced and competitive. Organizations face several pain points as they begin...

