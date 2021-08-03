Cancel
Public Safety

Pentagon Metro Shooting: Suspect on the run after multiple shots fired, officer injured

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - A suspect is on the run after multiple shots were fired and an officer was injured during an incident on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center. The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. when gunshots rang out near the entrance of the building....

Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Nearly 70 Gunshots Fired In Drug-Related Shootout That Left Teen Severely Injured In Mayfair, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An overnight shootout left a teenager severely injured. It happened Saturday night on Unruh Avenue in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood. Police say two rival groups were shooting at each other just after 8 p.m. “At this time we have counted over 65, approaching 70 shell cases on the scene,” Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said. Nearly six dozen shell casing spanning a full block in Mayfair. “We believe that this gun battle was motivated by a dispute over drug territory in this location,” Pace said. Police say an 18-year-old was injured in the shooting. He was standing on the corner of Unruh Avenue and Walker Street. That’s when a car pulled up and started firing. They say the group he was with returned fire. He was taken in for surgery at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital. Several cars were hit with bullets. One car has three bullets in its windshield. A nearby truck also had its windshield shot out and a bullet hole in its side door. “We know that at least two to three gunmen were involved in this shootout,” Pace said. One person was arrested. Police also have one of the weapons that was used. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Third Suspect In Custody In Shooting Of 2 Chicago Police Officers That Left Officer Ella French Dead, Second Officer Critically Injured

CHICAGO (CBS) — A third suspect has been taken into custody in the shooting of two Chicago police officers that left one dead, police announced Sunday morning. “Depsite the shock, grief pain and sorrow we feel this morning, our brothers and sisters in blue put the uniform on each and every day. They go to work risking everything to serve the people of Chicago,” Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown said. “They’re willing to sacrifice their lives to save the lives of perfect strangers.” A 29-year-old female officer was killed and a male officer was in critical condition Sunday morning. Late Sunday, the...
Northampton County, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

2 People Injured Following Report Of Shooting At Target Parking Lot In Lower Nazareth Township

LOWER NAZARETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Northampton County are investigating a possible shooting outside a Target store. Police were called to the Target parking lot at 3835 Dryland Way in Lower Nazareth for a report of a shooting, around 2:15 p.m. Sunday. Two people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown. It’s unclear if those injured were shot. The Target store will be closed for the rest of the day and is expected to reopen on Monday. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
Alexandria, VAalextimes.com

Suspect arrested after shots fired incident on Holmes Run Parkway

Alexandria police arrested Mauricio Urquilla Escobar, an 18-year-old Alexandria resident, for his alleged involvement in a shots fired incident that occurred in the 5400 block of Holmes Run Parkway on July 29, according to a news release. Officers arrested and charged Escobar with throwing/shooting missiles into an occupied dwelling, illegal...
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 4 injured Saturday

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating four shootings that happened Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening, August 7. The first shooting happened around 12:50 p.m., near 12th and Dakota on the city's south side. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious gunshot injuries and arrived at the hospital. He is in stable condition. This shooting is the result of an argument. Police continue to seek unknown suspects.
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

Pentagon on lockdown after shots reportedly fired nearby

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Officials say The Pentagon is currently on lockdown due to “an incident” at the nearby Pentagon Transit Center. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency tweeted the alert around 10 a.m. Tuesday. The Transit Center is approximately one mile from The Pentagon. The Associated Press reports multiple gunshots...
Public SafetyWashington Post

Pentagon Metro station to reopen Thursday after shooting investigation

Metro will reopen the Pentagon station and the Pentagon Transit Center on Thursday after closing both facilities while federal authorities investigated a shooting on Tuesday that killed a law enforcement officer. The station and the transit center, two of Northern Virginia’s busiest commuting hubs, went under lockdown Tuesday when law...
MilitaryWashington Times

'Gregarious' slain Pentagon police officer mourned after Metro attack

The Pentagon‘s police force on Wednesday identified the officer who was fatally stabbed near the military facility the day before and said he was an Army veteran of the Iraq War. Officer George Gonzalez was a native of New York, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency said. He died after being...
Woodville, CAPorterville Recorder

Woodville suspect shot in officer involved shooting

A man suspected of shooting and killing a woman after a verbal dispute in Woodville was shot in an officer involved shooting on Monday afternoon. Ruben Isaac Sanchez, 31, was air lifted to an area hospital where he was being treated as of Tuesday night. He's accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Rachel Martinez.
Public SafetyPosted by
Fox News

Pentagon attack suspect shot himself with officer's gun, FBI reveals

The suspect in the deadly attack outside the Pentagon Tuesday morning killed himself with the gun of the officer who he had wounded with a knife, the FBI has revealed. The FBI said an individual got off a bus at the Pentagon Transit Center in Arlington, Va. around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday and "without provocation" attacked Pentagon police officer George Gonzalez with a knife, severely wounding him.
Chicago, ILFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Chicago police officer killed, another in critical condition after being shot on the South Side

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was killed and another was seriously wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. At about 9:08 p.m., Community Safety Team officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 63rd Street and Bell Avenue when shots were fired at them, striking a female officer and a male officer.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

24th & Burleigh shooting, Milwaukee man injured

MILWAUKEE - A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and injured near 24th and Burleigh on Friday afternoon, Aug. 6. Police said the victim was shot shortly before 4 p.m., and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. What led to the shooting remains under investigation....
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

Widow of DC police officer who killed himself after 6 January riot says his death should be considered in the line of duty

The widow of police officer Jeffrey Smith, who died by suicide after being injured battling rioters on 6 January, wants her late husband’s death to be recorded as occurring in the line of duty.Erin Smith said her husband and the three other Capitol police officers who killed themselves after the insurrection deserved to be recognised “for the horrors they have seen and protected us from”.Writing in USA Today, Ms Smith told how the District of Columbia government had determined that her husband’s injuries didn’t qualify because they were “emotional, invisible”.“It’s time for the mayor, the Metropolitan Police Department,...
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near 11th and Lloyd

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 36, was shot and wounded near 11th and Lloyd Thursday evening, Aug. 5. Police are investigating what led to the shooting shortly before 6 p.m. The victim is expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime...
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Millionaire Hires 2 Hitmen To Kidnap & Torture Estranged Wife. They End up Drowning Instead.

A Louisiana man pleaded guilty on Monday, years after devising a kidnap-for-hire plot targeting his estranged wife that ended with his two hitmen drowning. According to The Advocate, Lawrence Handley, 53, pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping and attempted second-degree kidnapping. Handley was under the influence of methamphetamine and cocaine in 2017 when he paid Sylvester Bracey and Arsenio Haynes, both 27, to kidnap his estranged wife as the pair were mired in a contentious divorce.

