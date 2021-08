The calendar might say it's only July, but Bath & Body Works' 2021 Halloween collection is here, which means it's spooky season in our books! The new selection of hauntingly cute goods just hit shelves, with one item in particular already flying off of them. Halloween-lovers have been quick to notice (and snag!) this Witch Hand Pedestal Single Wick Candle Holder ($40), and we can see why. The chillingly creative decor piece is reminiscent of Disney's Haunted Mansion ride, meaning it'll add just the right amount of spook to your house for the holiday.