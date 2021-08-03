Dragonflies Remain Longtime Favorite of Insect Followers

I have received a version of the following question from people in several states, most recently Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee. Q. We see or hear various frogs and toads in our neighborhood almost year round. This summer, our dog has managed to lick a couple and immediately started foaming at the mouth and shaking his head. The next day he did the same thing, as if he had not learned a lesson. Are there any particular species we need to be vigilant about avoiding for our dog's health? I have heard of a toad in Florida that can kill a dog.