Dragonflies Remain Longtime Favorite of Insect Followers
Dragonflies, also known as Mosquitohawks, Snake Doctors, and Devil’s Darning Needles, have long been a favorite of insect enthusiasts and novices alike. Their bright colors and long iridescent wings make them fun to watch as they fly around their habitats. There are about 3,000 different species of dragonflies worldwide and they all belong to the insect order Odonata. “Odonata,” derived from the Greek “odonto-,” meaning tooth, refers to the strong teeth found on the mandibles of most adult dragonflies.thepostnewspaper.net
