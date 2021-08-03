Cancel
The Weeknd Criticized By Interventionist Ken Seeley For Being ‘Sober Lite’

By Laila Abuelhawa
hot969boston.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd graced GQ magazine’s first-ever global cover issue, where his candid conversation about his sobriety has captured attention online. The “Save Your Tears” singer mentioned that he’s “sober-lite” and still consumes alcohol occasionally saying, “I’m not a heavy drinker, as much as I used to be. The romance of drinking isn’t there.” Abel immediately added that he still smokes weed, but all other drugs have been eliminated.

