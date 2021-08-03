The Weeknd Criticized By Interventionist Ken Seeley For Being ‘Sober Lite’

He can feel his face! The Weeknd opened up about his recent sobriety journey, noting that he’s decided to step away from hard drugs. “Drugs were a crutch. It was me thinking that I needed it. And not doing the work to figure out how not to need it,” the singer, 31, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, said in his September 2021 GQ cover story. “And I’ve spent the last few years realizing that and thanking God that I don’t need it. Because for a lot of people, it’s hard to shake it. But I knew I didn’t want it.”