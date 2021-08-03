FAIR PARK: Registration open for Senior Olympics

Tai Chi — Now held every Thursday at 1 p.m. No experience needed, we have a wonderful instructor and a welcoming group. Silver Sneakers with Tim Houston will resume in September, schedule to be announced. Our travel program is now open and we cannot be more excited for the upcoming trips. During the month of August we have the following trips planned — A Pirates Voyage Dinner Show in Pigeon Forge, Moonshine Murders Mystery Dinner Show in Pigeon Forge, Hit Parade Show at the Grand Majestic Theater in Pigeon Forge, and a Knoxville shopping trip. Call or stop by Fair Park Senior Center for more information on dates, times, and to reserve your spot.