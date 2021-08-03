The New Corporate Currency: Travel and Workplace Flexibility

President and CEO of Health Learning, Research & Practice at Wolters Kluwer leading customer-led innovation and a transformed workforce. With much of the world reopening, many organizations are now determining how they will usher a smooth return of employees to the office and wondering what changes will come along with them. Although we are going back to the office, the experience of returning to traditional office life after more than a year of remote work will be different for everyone and therefore requires a thoughtful approach.