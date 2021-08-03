Cancel
Music

Memory Road next on Art Circle concert schedule

By Wayne Schobel
Crossville Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemory Road, one of East Tennessee’s most popular oldies duos, will perform a “Soundtrack of Our Lives” theme show featuring pop, rock and country oldies ranging from the ’50s to the ‘90s tomorrow at noon in the Cumberland Meeting Room. Come, join in and enjoy the show. Great New Books.

www.crossville-chronicle.com

Comments / 0

