Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Biles redefines balance

By Senior critic-at-large
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Biles’s performance on the balance beam didn’t even last two minutes. The stadium was nearly empty. Dawn hadn’t broken in the United States, and much of the country was still asleep Tuesday when she competed in the last of the women’s artistic gymnastics finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Biles’s return to the spotlight after withdrawing from earlier events was blissfully anti-climactic. It was just a little bit boring for its lack of suspense.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tang Xijing
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics Gymnastics#Artistic Gymnastics#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
SportsSlate

Isn’t NBC Forgetting Something About Simone Biles’ Exit?

On Tuesday night, NBC began its primetime Olympics broadcast with a not-so-breaking news update. “The focus here is what happened in gymnastics,” said NBC host Mike Tirico. “Simone Biles, the reigning Olympic gold medalist, who came back for these games at age 24, bowing out of the team event just after it started. As of now we don’t know any more on her status for the rest of the Olympic individual competition.”
GymnasticsPosted by
FanBuzz

Gabby Douglas Made Olympic History, But Where is She Now?

The “Fierce Five” won the hearts of America as easily as they won the gold medal. Jordyn Wieber, Mckayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross and Gabby Douglas brought the gold back to the United States after 16 long years. Naturally, the gymnasts became stars. In particular, Gabby Douglas became an...
TennisPosted by
POPSUGAR

Watch Simone Biles's Sky-High Double-Double Dismount From Your Backyard Using Google AR

Google has found a way to bring athletes Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka, and Megan Rapinoe to our homes via AR (augmented reality). This technology is exclusively on the Google app on iPhone and Android devices, so you'll always be able to see these star athletes as long as you have your phone with you. Biles's triple-double, Osaka's rally, and Rapinoe's free kick are just a few of the moves you can witness in your own space. I tried Google AR for myself, and Naomi served a tennis ball at 125 mph over my head — in my kitchen! Here are step-by-step instructions on how to bring Biles, Osaka, and Rapinoe into your room.
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Simone Biles After Olympics Return

On Tuesday night, Simone Biles made her return to the Summer Olympics after withdrawing from most of her events. In her return to the competition floor, Biles competed in the balance beam and took home the bronze medal. While it wasn’t what she was hoping for when she first got to Tokyo, earning any medal after fighting through “the twisties” is an achievement.
GymnasticsNew York Post

Simone Biles gets ‘lost in the air’ in video of vault stumble

Former US gymnastics Olympian Laurie Hernandez said Simone Biles was “lost in the air” before awkwardly landing her vault Tuesday, leading the 24-year-old to shockingly withdraw from the team final in Tokyo. “A: That’s crazy,” Hernandez, working as an analyst for Peacock, said of Biles landing in the first place....
Houston, TXESPN

Houston Texans' Jonathan Owens sick over girlfriend Simone Biles' saga

HOUSTON -- Early in the morning on July 27, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens was watching his girlfriend, Simone Biles, compete in the Olympics. But after she vaulted in the gymnastics team final and walked off to talk to her coach, Owens said he felt sick to his stomach, knowing what Biles was going through. Biles withdrew from the event, later saying she needed to focus on her mental health after experiencing the "twisties" while competing.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Michael Johnson hits back at Simone Biles critics in thinly-veiled attack on Piers Morgan

Four-time Olympic gold medal winner Michael Johnson on Monday lashed out at critics of gymnast Simone Biles, who attacked her decision to withdraw from several competitions at the Tokyo Games citing mental health concerns.In the tweet, Johnson compared winning silver and bronze medals to be “a win” if athletes were projected finalists.“Don’t listen to people whose only sport is stirring up s**t. Regardless how many followers they have,” he said in the tweet. The tweet caught the attention of former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan, who has been a severe critic of Biles and many other high-profile women of...
CelebritiesCNN

Simone Biles reveals her aunt unexpectedly died during the Olympics

(CNN) — US gymnast Simone Biles has revealed that her aunt "unexpectedly" died during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Following her bronze medal win on the balance beam on Tuesday, Biles -- arguably the greatest gymnast of all time -- told the media about the loss her family suffered while she was in Japan.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Didn’t Even Know Who She Was When They Met—Here’s Their Love Story

She may be one of the most decorated gymnasts in Olympics history, but when Simone Biles‘ boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, first met her, he had no idea who she was. Biles and Owens have been dating since 2020. In July 2021, while she was in Tokyo for the 2021 Summer Olympics, Biles wished Owens a happy 26th birthday and promised to celebrate him when she was back in the United States. “here in Japan it is already my favorite persons birthday 🖤 HAPPY 26th BIRTHDAY BABE. @jowens_3 I love you so much. Can’t wait to celebrate you when I get home! thanks for keeping me sane during the craziest times. an ear to vent too, someone to share fun times with and make the best of memories 🖤 not sure how I got so lucky & what I’d do without you! But I hope you have the best day ever. Not too much fun without me tho hahaha 🥺🤞🏾🤍 forever yours, S,” she wrote in the caption.
NFLTODAY.com

Simone Biles posts cute new pics with boyfriend for his birthday: 'Forever yours'

Simone Biles is celebrating her boyfriend's birthday with some fun photos of them spending time together before she gets ready to go for gold at the Tokyo Olympics. The gymnastics superstar shared a series of seven photos on Instagram of her with boyfriend Jonathan Owens, a safety for the Houston Texans, in honor of his 26th birthday on Thursday. The two won't be spending the day together, as Biles is in Tokyo, where the opening ceremony will be held on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy