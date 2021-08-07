Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Woman divides TikTok over ‘Southern delicacy’ of adding peanuts to bottle of Coke

Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iFjR1_0bGUAZoZ00

A TikToker has divided people on after sharing a South delicacy see enjoys - peanuts mixed in with Coke .

In her original video, Trazia Rae ( @traziarae ) shows herself adding peanuts to a bottle of Pepsi and asks: “Does anybody else do this?” and later asks again, “Is this just a Florida thing?”

You can watch the video in full here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c06eG_0bGUAZoZ00

Trazia’s question appeared to divide people with some saying they had never heard of the concoction before.

One person wrote: “No. Reminds me when my niece or nephew asks for a sip of my drink and they leave crumbs in it from the snack they were eating.”

“No and that’s a nobody thing,” another person said with a laughing emoji.

Someone else asked: “I’ve lived in Florida my whole 31 years of existence and have never seen this, but I’m curious. Do you eat the peanuts? Does it just flavour the soda?”

Meanwhile, others - predominantly from southern states - had heard of the delicacy before.

One person wrote: “It’s definitely a southern thing people lol.”

“That is not a Florida thing, more like the south,” another person replied.

For those who were unaware of the creation, Trazia decided to post a follow-up video where she talks through what you do.

You can watch the video in full here.

“OK, I am shocked at comments how nobody has ever heard of this.

“OK, so you take a Coke and you get peanuts - you can get any type - I like to use salted peanuts, my mom got dry roasted peanuts but you can either put it in a Coke, Pepsi, Dr Pepper, I’ve seen people put it in Sun drops, you can put it in any type of soda you want.

Trazia goes on to give her preferred beverage where she thinks “it tastes better in like a darker soda such as like Pepsi or Coke.”

She then adds most of the packet of peanuts into the bottle of cherry Coke where they can be seen swirling around in the drink.

The TikToker takes a swig and comments on how the peanuts are “actually really good with cherry Coke” and tells viewers that you just drink the Coke and eat the peanuts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kgYei_0bGUAZoZ00

Since uploading her follow-up, it has received over 3.2m views, with 325,000 likes and thousands of comments where people joked about the concoction, comparing it to chewy tapioca balls found in bubble tea.

One person wrote: “It’s hillbilly boba, I love it.”

“Never heard of this. It’s like some weird Southern boba,” another person commented.

While others revealed the origins of the southern delicacy.

Someone else added: “This is a very real thing!! It started around the 1920s when workers would just put their peanuts in soda because their hands were dirty.”

“The miners did this because their hands were oily and it was easier to snack on the go from them,” another person replied.

Comments / 34

The Independent

The Independent

206K+
Followers
97K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roasted Peanuts#Tiktoker#The Peanuts#Southern#Coke#Tiktoker#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Pepsi
Related
Behind Viral Videosglamourmagazine.co.uk

What is the frozen honey challenge doing the rounds on TikTok, and why is everyone kicking off about it?

Let's face it, you've probably seen this trend and you've probably thought "WTF?" Yep, there's a new TikTok challenge doing the rounds and we're just as confused as you are. The #FrozenHoneyChallenge is the latest social media craze that people are flocking to TikTok to try out, with hundreds of people uploading their outcome videos onto the video-sharing platform.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Viral TikTok Has The Internet Questioning Canada's Peanut Butter

Peanut butter is one of America's favorite snack items and sandwich spreads. According to the National Peanut Board, peanuts are the most consumed nut by Americans (which is especially impressive when you consider that peanuts aren't really nuts). Whether we eat them from the shell or spread them on our toast, we eat huge quantities. The total amount of peanut butter eaten in the United States in a year can supposedly coat the entire floor of the Grand Canyon. The National Peanut Board also reports that a typical adult has peanut butter and jelly three times a month.
Food & Drinkskiss951.com

Your Favorite Candy From The 90s Is Now A Tap Away

As a kid of the 90s, I feel like I grew up with a lot of candy and snacks that were fairly new. Once a week during first grade my Mom packed my lunch in my Micro Machines lunch box. It was always the same meal; a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, chips and Dunkaroos. Recently I found out that Dunkaroos actually disappeared in 2012 but now they’re back! You can actually buy them on Amazon! After further research, there are a lot of candies and snacks you can buy on Amazon that are hard to find in stores. Here are the five most popular snacks from the 90s you can buy on Amazon:
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

Lemonade, but Make It Whipped — TikTok's Declaring This the New Summer "It" Drink

Move over whipped coffee — TikTok has, quite literally, whipped together a whole new drink for our taste buds to try out: whipped lemonade! The frothy drink is practically made for poolside sippin', and yes, it makes for a good picture too. In the rare chance you haven't seen whipped lemonade pop up on your For You page on TikTok, it's essentially an elevated lemonade that contains condensed milk and lemonade — that's it! TikTok users are putting their own spin on it by adding Kool-Aid packets, booze, coconut milk, whipped cream, and more, but it's all the same at its core. Try it out for your next pool party, and make an extra for your friends while you're at it! The texture and taste are undeniably good. If you're interested in whipping up some lemonade for yourself, see a few ways TikTok users are doing it ahead.
Behind Viral Videoshot96.com

Woman Becomes A TikTok Star By Filling Her Toilet With Cleaning Products

With 1.1 million followers, the TikTok channel Cleaningmamabee has obviously found something that people like to watch, but there seems to be a growing group of viewers that isn’t impressed. The channel features videos of a woman filling her toilet bowl, bathtub, and other locations around the house to the brim with cleaning products as ASMR content.
Food & DrinksThrillist

A New Kraft Macaroni & Cheese-Flavored Ice Cream Is Dividing the Internet

Nothing says childhood quite like Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. For lots of people, that neon orange color transports them to a simpler time marked by bowls upon bowls of cartoon character-shaped pasta coated in cheese. Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, a Brooklyn-based creamery, is capitalizing on that nostalgia with its latest collaboration: A limited-edition Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream.
Drinksvinepair.com

No, The Lines on Red Solo Cups Aren’t For Measuring Alcohol

Red SOLO Cups are synonymous with youth culture, beer pong, and drinking. They’re even the inspiration for a popular Toby Keith song. But a decades-old myth has finally been debunked about this piece of plastic kitchenware. A viral photo recently surfaced online, showing that the lines on Solo cups denote...
Behind Viral VideosABC 4

Pasta chips are taking over TikTok

On Good Things Utah this morning – Wait, what the heck are pasta chips? They’re only the latest snack trend to win over all of TikTok. Pasta chips are essentially just air-fried pasta, but don’t worry: They’re not like eating raw, dried noodles. The pasta is cooked to al dente and tossed in oil and seasonings before its trip in the air fryer, so the texture is more crispy than rock-solid. It’s like eating deep-fried pasta without the trouble of setting up a deep fryer!
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Cinema worker goes viral after ‘exposing’ popcorn ‘scam’ in TikTok video

An apparent cinema employee has gone viral on TikTok after revealing a major secret about the sizes of popcorn you can buy at the movie theatre.TikToker @thatcoolguy.25597 revealed that people who have purchased the medium sized popcorn may have been scammed as the small and medium actually contain the same amount of popcorn.In the viral clip, which has been viewed 6.3 million times, the TikTok user pretends to be a customer ordering the cinema snack.Then, the concessions worker shows the customer the sizes – a large bucket, a regular bucket (medium) and a junior bag (small). ...
TV & VideosRefinery29

How To Make Whipped Lemonade, TikTok’s Drink Of The Summer

TikTok has already anointed its iced coffee drink of the summer, and now it's becoming obsessed with a fruitier cooler. It's called whipped lemonade and it delivers cocktail-style summer glamour without any of the alcohol (though if you wanted to add a dash of your favourite spirit, you absolutely could).
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Mashed

TikTok Is Losing It Over This Hilarious Family Cake Tradition

Cake flipping is just as anxiety-inducing as it sounds, yet TikTok users are eating it up. This video by @thebigdognation20 has gone absolutely viral, with over 20 million views. In the social media post, family members are tossing full-sized cakes into the air, to have it land facing up in the person's arms. People in the comments were in complete awe of how the cake was successfully caught nearly every single time.
RestaurantsPosted by
Amomama

Diners Should Wait At Least 5 Minutes before Eating Restaurants' Free Bread: Woman Creates Controversial Twitter Poll

A Twitter user took to her page to pose a strange question concerning the etiquette surrounding the free bread diners receive at a restaurant and was met with confusion. A woman named Reese made use of her Twitter page to gain the public's opinion about diners' etiquette at a restaurant, and an overwhelming amount of people who interacted with her post did not agree with her.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Mashed

TikTok Is Divided On This Garbage Disposal Cleaning Hack

To the shock of absolutely no one, the garbage disposal sometimes smells like ... well, garbage. It probably looks that way, too. Naturally, this leaves people trying all sorts of methods to make the all-important appliance less stinky. So it makes sense that TikTok is currently going bananas over a garbage disposal cleaning hack that has raked in nearly 200,000 likes. The video shows the TikToker following instructions she found on another video to clean her personal disposal, which involves no fancy cleaners to get the job done.

Comments / 34

Community Policy