CCSD holds new teacher orientation
LAFAYETTE – A total of 36 new teachers in the Chambers County School District attended an orientation meeting Monday to receive information they will need in the performance of their new positions. The annual session is normally conducted at the Cotton Duck, next to Lafayette Lanier Elementary School, however, due to current construction in that vicinity, the location was changed to the Victory Baptist Church fellowship hall.www.valleytimes-news.com
