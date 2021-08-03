Cancel
New York City, NY

NYC Mandates Proof of Vaccination for Indoor Dining, Gyms, Performances

By Celia Young
Commercial Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City will require proof of vaccination for people indoors at restaurants, gyms and concert venues starting Sept. 13, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday morning. The mandate will require that workers and customers at restaurants, gyms and indoor performances have at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccines to attend each venue, de Blasio said during a press conference. The city will collect feedback on the program and educate local businesses starting Aug. 16, about a month from the policy’s enforcement date.

