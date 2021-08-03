Cancel
Tyson mandates COVID vaccine for all US employees

By SPECIAL TO THE REPORTER
Sand Mountain Reporter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyson Foods announced Tuesday it would be requiring its team members at U.S. office locations, to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, of this year. All other team members, including those here locally on Sand Mountain, are required to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1, subject to ongoing discussions with locations represented by unions.

