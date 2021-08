COVID-19 has been hard on Americans across the country, but there may be one silver lining: the breakdown of red tape that has allowed people to see providers of their choosing and get the care they need. The urgent need for remote health care removed needless regulation in health care settings with a pen stroke. As COVID-19 cases decline, this openness and flexibility is something we must preserve in order to come out of the pandemic stronger, especially for underserved populations like the transgender community in rural areas.