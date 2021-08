In the Yakima Valley, we've had low voter turn out for years. Heck, just a look at the County Website & you can see the numbers for primaries and general elections. It really seems like only roughly half of those who turn out (mail or drop off their ballots) for the primaries continue to do so for the general elections. I also always felt sad, that more people didn't participate. Well, when I got home from work last night, finally got around to looking at my ballot, I know fully understand why some people don't even bother.