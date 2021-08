Rainbow Six Siege developers at Ubisoft seem to be teasing an upcoming event on the Consulate map. From what we have seen so far, this new event is about to start on August 3. The teasers shared by Ubisoft have been rather cryptic, with one of those just being a public service announcement from the 'Abidjan Metro System'. The message says that their, "Consulate station and the surrounding areas are currently closed due to a gas leak." This seems like a generic announcement to ward off people and the situation could have nothing to do with a gas leak.