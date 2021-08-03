Cancel
New York City, NY

NYC Becomes Largest U.S. City To Require Proof Of Vaccination For Indoor Activities

By Joe Hernandez
wuwm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City will require workers and patrons at indoor businesses to show proof of vaccination starting on Sept. 13, becoming the first major U.S. city to take such action amid a surge of new cases nationwide driven by the highly transmissible delta variant. The new mandate announced Tuesday, dubbed...

