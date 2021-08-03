Cancel
Music

Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett releasing Cole Porter tribute album

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe duo’s second collaborative album is said to be Bennett’s final project. Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are releasing a Cole Porter tribute album entitled Love For Sale on October 1st via Interscope/Columbia Records. The album is the second collaborative project by the pair following 2015’s multi-platinum No. 1 Grammy winning album, Cheek to Cheek. The album is also dubbed as Bennett’s final one, according to Variety. Earlier this year, Bennett’s family announced that the 19-time Grammy winner had been diagnosed with age related dementia in 2016 and yet continued to tour internationally and released several albums.

