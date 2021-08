CNN — For all those alarmed by the assaults on democracy in the 2020 election cycle and its aftermath, it will come as a great relief that the rule of law is pushing back. The latest example is a federal judge in Colorado who sanctioned two lawyers for “echoing and repeating election-rigging conspiracy theories” and noted that those allegations “are extraordinarily serious, and if accepted as true by large numbers of people, are the stuff of which violent insurrections are made.” This decision is important in its own right. It could also have broader implications for those who continue to baselessly spread the “big lie” – including former President Donald Trump himself.