Huntersville, NC

Town Issues RFP for Planning Consultants for Downtown Master Plan

huntersville.org
 6 days ago

Earlier today, the Town issued a request for proposals (RFP) for an updated Downtown Master Plan to be completed in 2022. Huntersville last adopted a Downtown Master Plan in 2006, which led to several successful implementation activities but is in need of an update. More recently, the Huntersville 2040 Community Plan and Appendix, adopted in late 2020, responded to community consensus that Downtown improvements continue to be supported and established broader policies and goals that will guide the formation of the 2022 Downtown Plan. Other projects are underway, such as the Downtown Main Street Upgrades, the Downtown Greenway, and design of a New Town Center. Downtown Huntersville will also be significantly impacted by NCDOT-led roadway projects, both in the downtown and nearby.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

