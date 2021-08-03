Cancel
Public Safety

Kristin Smart murder suspects appear in court

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe murder suspects of Kristin Smart and his father appeared in court Tuesday. The preliminary hearing is expected to continue for three weeks.

Tift County, GAsouthgatv.com

Tift murder suspect arrested

TIFTON, GA – An arrest has been made in Friday night’s fatal shooting that left a woman dead and two others wounded. Tuesday morning, Tift County Sheriff’s deputies released the mugshot of 22 year old Alexis Danielle Banks. Per Tift County Public Information Officer David Haire, Banks is being charged...
Queens, NYwbrz.com

Actor who appeared in 'Power' and 'Law and Order' indicted for murder

QUEENS, New York - An actor known for appearing in several popular sitcoms and dramatic television series has been indicted for murder by a New York jury and now faces 25 years to life in prison, Variety reports. Isaiah Stokes, a 41-year-old television star who regularly appeared in television series...
Arlington, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Suspect In Deadly Stabbing Outside Arlington Convenience Store Arrested, Charged With Murder

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police have arrested a man in connection to the July 6 stabbing death outside a RaceTrac convenience store and charged him with murder. Police took Ricky Ensley, 55, into custody on multiple outstanding warrants on Tuesday, August 3. Ricky Ensley mugshot (Arlington PD) Investigators then obtained an additional warrant for his arrest on one count of murder in the death of Roberto Lopez, 59. The motive for the stabbing remains unclear. Details from witnesses and surveillance video helped lead investigators to Ensley. “I’m very proud of our detectives for their tenacity and their thorough investigation of this case, which initially had few leads,” said Chief of Police Al Jones. “Now, because of their hard work, we can provide some sense of relief to Mr. Lopez’s family and friends.” The stabbing happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6 in the 3300 block of E. Division Street after an employee reported a man who was bleeding came inside the store. The man, Lopez, who had been stabbed multiple times, collapsed before officers got there.
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Defense In Kristin Smart Murder Hearing To Call Scott Peterson To Testify

SAN LUIS OBISPO (CBS13) – The defense team for the man accused of killing Kristin Smart is preparing to call Scott Peterson to the stand. Lawyers for Paul Flores say Peterson and Smart knew each other while they both attended Cal Poly more than two decades ago. It’s unclear when Peterson may testify, but the defense for Flores is making arrangements to transfer him to San Luis Obispo County from San Quentin. At one point, investigators were looking at Peterson as a potential suspect in Smart’s disappearance, but they could never find a connection. Peterson has been behind bars after being sentenced to death in 2005 for murdering his wife Laci Peterson and their unborn child. Peterson’s death sentence was overturned last summer after the California Supreme Court ruled sentencing was unfair and jury selection was impartial. His conviction still stands. Investigators say Flores was the last one to see Smart, of Stockton, as she walked back to her dorm after an off-campus party 25 years ago. She was never seen again and her body has not been found. The preliminary hearing for Flores is ongoing and could last three to four weeks.
San Luis Obispo, CAcalcoastnews.com

Conflicting scenarios emerge in Kristin Smart murder case

During the first day of the preliminary hearing of Paul and Ruben Flores, prosecutors attempted to portray former Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart as part of a close knit family while the defense attorneys painted a picture of a young woman in crisis who was thinking of leaving the country.
Miami Beach, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Suspect In Miami Beach Samurai Sword Murder Appears Before Judge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man accused of killing an elderly Miami Beach man with a samurai sword more than two years ago appeared before a judge Wednesday. Nicholas Gibson was ordered held without bond on a charge of first-degree murder. Police said the 34-year-old killed a man inside the Tribeca building, along 15 Street and Michigan Avenue back in 2019. Nicholas Gibson’s mugshot. (Source: Miami-Dade Corrections) Gibson’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for later this month.
Madison Heights, MIMacomb Daily

Madison Heights murder suspect in court, police ID victim

A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend at a Madison Heights motel last week appeared in court Wednesday for a hearing, a day before her memorial funeral service. Jajuan Darvez West, 21, of Detroit is charged with open murder in the July 19 shooting at the Rodeway Inn, 32701 Stephenson Highway.
Public SafetyBBC

Cardigan murder accused Ashley Keegan appears in court

A man has appeared at Swansea Magistrates' Court accused of murdering John Bell. Ashley Keegan, 22, was remanded in custody and will appear before Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday. Mr Keegan, of Golwg y Castell, Cardigan, was charged with killing Mr Bell, 37, on Friday. Mr Bell's family described him...
Candler, NCmy40.tv

Third suspect in Candler homicide makes first court appearance

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A third suspect, arrested and charged in the shoot death of a Candler man, made his first appearance in court Thursday morning. James Edward Benson, Jr., 18, of Asheville, was arrested Wednesday at around 5 p.m. and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 27-year-old Joshua Silvers.

