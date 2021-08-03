Kristin Smart murder suspects appear in court

SAN LUIS OBISPO (CBS13) – The defense team for the man accused of killing Kristin Smart is preparing to call Scott Peterson to the stand. Lawyers for Paul Flores say Peterson and Smart knew each other while they both attended Cal Poly more than two decades ago. It’s unclear when Peterson may testify, but the defense for Flores is making arrangements to transfer him to San Luis Obispo County from San Quentin. At one point, investigators were looking at Peterson as a potential suspect in Smart’s disappearance, but they could never find a connection. Peterson has been behind bars after being sentenced to death in 2005 for murdering his wife Laci Peterson and their unborn child. Peterson’s death sentence was overturned last summer after the California Supreme Court ruled sentencing was unfair and jury selection was impartial. His conviction still stands. Investigators say Flores was the last one to see Smart, of Stockton, as she walked back to her dorm after an off-campus party 25 years ago. She was never seen again and her body has not been found. The preliminary hearing for Flores is ongoing and could last three to four weeks.