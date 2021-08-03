Cancel
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines among first stops as 'American Idol' winner Lee DeWyze, tours behind 'Ghost Stories'

Ames Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee DeWyze likens his creative process when compiling an album to being a surfer. "He goes out and he waits for the wave and once it arrives, he rides it," explained DeWyze, the season nine winner of "American Idol." “(With COVID-19 this past year) I was put in a position where all I was doing was sitting out here floating, thinking, 'Maybe I’ll go back and sit on the beach and try again tomorrow.'"

