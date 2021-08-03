Cancel
Astronomy

Perseid meteor shower visible through August

By Michelle Wulfson
Huntsville Item
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAstrologists and stargazers will be chasing dark skies throughout the month of August as the Earth makes its way through the Perseid meteor shower. While the Perseid meteor shower began providing possible sightings as early as July 17, with up to five or 10 meteors per-hour, the peak night almost always falls on Aug. 11 and the morning of Aug. 12, offering the best sights of up to 60 or 80 meteors per-hour at 2 a.m.

