Lindsey Buckingham: “Pretty much everyone would love to see me come back to Fleetwood Mac”

By Sam Roche
Guitar World Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLindsey Buckingham has said that “pretty much everyone” would love to see him return to Fleetwood Mac, insisting that his firing “harmed the band's legacy”. In a new conversation on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, Buckingham discusses the feasibility of balancing his early solo career – which he was ultimately fired over in 2018 – with his Fleetwood Mac duties, and what he thinks of his dismissal.

