A Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court charged with misconduct in public office with two teenage girls.PC Adnan Arib, 44, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday following two separate allegations of wilful misconduct with two girls, aged 15 and 16 respectively, who cannot be named for legal reasons.The court heard Mr Arib, of Harts Lane, Barking, messaged and propositioned the 16-year-old girl between March and May 2019.He is also accused of questioning the 15-year-old without a parent present and instructing her to lie during a police interview in July 2019. Prosecutors allege he also arranged to meet her...