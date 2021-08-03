Cancel
USU Opens New Facility for Algae and Bioproducts Research

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews are putting the final touches on a new 3,000-square-foot facility that will cement Utah State University’s role as a leader in the bioproducts revolution. The new Algae Processing and Products Facility serves as a bridge between laboratory-scale concepts and pilot-scale projects involving industry partners. The new complex — known as the APP — features a 1,000-square-foot greenhouse and 2,000 square feet of lab and office space. The purpose of the APP is to enable robust research in sustainable engineering and bio-based manufacturing with a focus on cultivating algae. Project leader and professor of biological engineering Ron Sims says the new space also makes USU more competitive.

