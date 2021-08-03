Cancel
Protests

Belarus activist found dead in Kyiv was critic of gov’t, organised protests

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKYIV (Reuters) – Vitaly Shishov, an exiled Belarusian activist who was found hanged in a park in Kyiv in what police say could have been a murder, was an outspoken critic of the government in Belarus and staged rallies against it in Ukraine’s capital. After leaving Belarus last autumn during...

