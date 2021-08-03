Cancel
Alabama’s Malachi Moore and DJ Dale have a NIL deal with Bojangles

By Stephen M. Smith
tdalabamamag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBojangles has more than good fried chicken in the box. The popular fast-food chain that started in Charlotte, N.C. in 1977 is now branding national champions. Alabama’s Malachi Moore and DJ Dale have a NIL deal with Bojangles. Moore posted a video to Twitter of him enjoying the New Bo’s Chicken Sandwich and encourages fans to check it out. Dale shared photos of him on social media rocking the Bojangles swagger.

