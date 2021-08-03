Alabama’s Malachi Moore and DJ Dale have a NIL deal with Bojangles
Bojangles has more than good fried chicken in the box. The popular fast-food chain that started in Charlotte, N.C. in 1977 is now branding national champions. Alabama’s Malachi Moore and DJ Dale have a NIL deal with Bojangles. Moore posted a video to Twitter of him enjoying the New Bo’s Chicken Sandwich and encourages fans to check it out. Dale shared photos of him on social media rocking the Bojangles swagger.tdalabamamag.com
