Ladies and gentlemen: Blake Lively. My favorite actress has had many of the best red carpet looks of all time. PERIOD! She always shows up looking radiant, elegant and fashionable AF. That said, our girl has taken some time out of the spotlight over the last two years (I mean, there was a lot going on) so I was elated to see her return to the carpet at the Free Guy premiere in New York City. And return she did, with a bang!!! Blake didn’t just show up, she dazzled in a perfectly-pink cut-out sequin gown from Prabal Gurung’s Resort 2022 collection....