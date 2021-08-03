Cancel
Stocks

Opening Bell: 8.3.21

By Dealbreaker
DEALBREAKER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKKR Earnings Surge as Firm Rakes In Record Cash From Investors [WSJ]. The private-equity firm said net income was $1.28 billion, or $2.05 a share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with $698.6 million, or $1.24 a share, a year earlier. The value of KKR’s flagship private-equity portfolio climbed...

Stocksprotocol.com

Robinhood plunges 28% as post-IPO rally fizzles

Shares of Robinhood plunged again on Thursday, abruptly ending a rally that appeared to signal the online broker was bouncing back from last week's dismal public trading debut. Robinhood's stock fell 28% to close at $50.97. The stock had been rising this week, after a disappointing IPO last week when...
Stocksprotocol.com

Robinhood shares halted amid stock surge

Shares in Robinhood were briefly halted three times Wednesday on the Nasdaq amid high volatility. After shares dropped on its first day of trading to close at $35, shares surged Wednesday to as high as $85. As of 11:05am PT, shares were trading at about $72, up more than 50% on the day.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. Opening Bell: Futures, Stocks Mixed; Bitcoin Pushes Past $40,000

Tech stocks sell off in Asia and US while Europe outperforms. Global markets offered up a murky trading picture on Wednesday, with US futures on the, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 all marginally higher while contracts on the Dow edged lower due to conflicting investor sentiment. Traders are waiting for today's Fed interest rate decision and statement as well as earnings releases from tech megacaps, after yesterday's mixed earnings results.
StocksFOXBusiness

US stocks trading lower hours ahead of Wall Street's opening bell

U.S. equity futures are trading lower ahead of the Monday trading session on Wall Street. On Friday, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all finished with gains of better than 1% for the week. They each returned to records after brushing aside the sharp downturn that trimmed 1.6% off the...
Businesskfgo.com

Betsy Cohen’s SPAC to take tech firm Pico public in $1.75 billion deal

(Reuters) – Fintech entrepreneur Betsy Cohen’s special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) has agreed to merge with technology services firm Pico in a deal that gives the combined entity an equity value of $1.75 billion, the companies said on Wednesday. Since last year, Cohen has clinched a series of such deals with...
Stocksinvesting.com

Opening Bell: U.S. Futures Slide Despite Global Stock Rally; Bitcoin Tumbles

As earnings season continues, traders await US employment reports. US futures on the Dow, S&P and Russell 2000 were trading lower on Wednesday ahead of the US open, after the S&P 500 posted a fresh record yesterday on positive earnings and the u-turn by the government-backed Chinese media on tech regulation, which offset worries that the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 will upend the economic recovery. NASDAQ futures were marginally higher as tech sector earnings continue to beat expectations.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

Dividend stocks have run circles around their non-dividend-paying peers over the long term. Since dividend stocks are usually profitable and have time-tested operating models, they're a smart buy for patient investors. Though the stock market provides few guarantees, one investing strategy that offers a high degree of success is buying...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Disney And Salesforce Gain As The DIA Finishes Higher Thursday

U.S. indices finished higher Thursday as traders and investors contemplate recent earnings and weigh ongoing COVID-19 Delta variant guidance. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) gained 0.75% to $350.61. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.63% to $369.67. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF...
Businessbondbuyer.com

BlackRock, Wells Fargo delay return to office on Delta variant concerns

BlackRock and Wells Fargo are pushing their return-to-office plans back a month to early October, as Wall Street grapples with rising COVID-19 rates across the U.S. BlackRock is allowing workers to choose whether or not to come into U.S. offices through Oct. 1, according to a memo. Wells Fargo, with...
Financial ReportsFOXBusiness

News Corporation says 4Q revenue rose

News Corporation on Thursday said revenue in the fourth quarter rose to $2.49 billion, 30% higher than the $1.92 billion in the year-ago period. The company also reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $15 million. In the year-ago period, the company reported a net loss of $401 million. Ticker Security...
Financial Reports740thefan.com

Return of the fat cats? Bank bonuses rise as profits rebound

LONDON (Reuters) – Europe’s banks are stashing cash to pay bumper bonuses to top performers, amid a deal frenzy driven by pent up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic and rebounding bank profits. Banks have added billions of dollars to bonus pools as they try to reassure restless staff they will...
Marketswealthmanagement.com

Grayscale Hires ETF Head in Push to Convert Biggest Bitcoin Fund

(Bloomberg) -- The company behind the largest cryptocurrency fund is building out its ETF team, despite dimming odds that U.S. regulators will approve the structure this year. Grayscale Investments LLC has tapped David LaValle, former chief executive officer of custom index provider Alerian, as its global head of exchange-traded funds. He will drive the effort to convert the $25 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC) into an ETF -- a process that CEO Michael Sonnenshein has said the asset manager is “100% committed” to.
BusinessFOXBusiness

JPMorgan CEO Dimon on Didi debacle, may think twice about China deals

DIDI DIDI GLOBAL INC 9.90 -0.17 -1.69%. When asked about how much money his firm, which underwrote the Uber of China IPO, lost during an interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo, Dimon shrugged off the situation as "life in the fast lane." Ticker Security Last Change Change %. JPM JPMORGAN...
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Bloomberg Businessweek

Washington DC, Wall Street and Silicon Valley all want to know: where does Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler stand on cryptocurrency?. Continue reading SEC Chair Says,” he’s mulling robust oversight centered on strong safeguards for the millions of investors who’ve filled their portfolios with tokens (crypto)”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €110.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €92.21 ($108.49).
Marketsinvesting.com

Opening Bell: Futures, Stocks Cautiously Up Amid China Crackdown; Gold Slumps

Investors nervous Chinese policymakers will extend regulatory crackdowns. US futures on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 as well as global stocks all traded slightly higher on Tuesday, despite tightening Chinese regulations provoking the sharpest monthly selloff in China-linked American Depository Receipts (ADRs) on Monday since the peak of the 2008 financial crisis.

