Opening Bell: 8.3.21

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €92.21 ($108.49).