There are maybe 3 or 4 sports movies as good as Miracle. That's it.

By wahoowa94
sportswar.com
 3 days ago

Such a great portrayal by Kurt Russell of Herbie. And the whole opening sequence showing how tough that 1979-1980 time period was for the US country as a whole to set the backdrop for the movie completely brought me back. I remember sitting in the backseat of my parents car for like an hour waiting to get gas, the nightly reports on the Iran hostages, and this evil villainous place called the USSR. Plus the movie uses one of my all-time favorite songs Dream On by Aerosmith. I get tears when Herbie (Kurt) goes into the hallway and cries after the victory.

