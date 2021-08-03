Cancel
Savannah, GA

COVID-19 vaccination site relocating from Savannah Civic Center to Savannah Fire Headquarters

Posted by 
 6 days ago

Office of Marketing and Communications

COVID-19 vaccination site relocating from Savannah Civic Center to Savannah Fire Headquarters

Starting on Thursday, Aug. 5, COVID vaccines will be available on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Savannah Fire Headquarters, also known as station 3, at 121 E. Oglethorpe Ave. in downtown Savannah.

This location will replace the vaccine clinic at the civic center and allow public health professionals to focus on increased demand for COVID-19 testing that's available at the civic center.

The Savannah Fire vaccine site will offer the Pfizer vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required, and walk-ups are welcome. You can begin the registration process at chdcovidvax.org or by calling the Coastal Health District COVID-19 vaccine call center at (912) 230-5506.

Public health will continue free COVID-19 testing at the Savannah Civic Center Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., and every first and third Saturday of the month from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Due to increased demand for testing, pre-registration is strongly encouraged but not required. Information is available at covidtestsavannah.org or by calling (912) 230-9744.

For more information about COVID-19 testing and vaccination opportunities in the Coastal Health District, please visit covid19.gachd.org.

ABOUT

Savannah is the oldest city in the U.S. state of Georgia and is the county seat of Chatham County.

