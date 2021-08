It appears that the recent dip in corporate tax collections, which the Biden administration has noted for concern and justification for increasing the corporate tax rate among other proposals to raise taxes on corporations, was largely due to temporary factors related to the pandemic rather than the Tax Cuts and Jobs Acts (TCJA) of 2017. In its latest forecast, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) expects corporate tax collections will rebound this year to $238 billion (1.1 percent of GDP), $317 billion (1.3 percent of GDP) next year, and $379 billion (1.5 percent of GDP) in 2023—a record high in nominal terms and nearly matching average corporate tax collections as a share of GDP prior to the TCJA.