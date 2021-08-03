Songwriting basics: how to create a modern pop song using just 4 chords

LA-based indie rock outfit Fime, like many others, went into 2020 expecting a very different year than the one we got. Though they were set to begin their first European tour and a run as touring members of Jay Som, the band took shutdowns in stride, decamping with Jay Som’s Melina Duterte to craft a new set of songs. Their latest single, “Born 2 Love,” is their first of the year and their first since their 2019 EP Sprawl. Now, fresh from the band’s performance for Bachelor’s Doomin’ Sun Fest, Fime is back with an accompanying video for the single, premiering with Under the Radar.