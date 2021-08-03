Songwriting basics: how to create a modern pop song using just 4 chords
Pop music obviously derives from ‘popular’, but like all art forms, whatever is currently popular changes. While individuality is always to be encouraged, if you want your tunes to fit well against the current landscape, they’ll inevitably need to conform to some extent to what your audience is expecting. This applies not only to the sound, production and genre of a song, but also to its structure.www.musicradar.com
Comments / 0