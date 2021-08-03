Broncos QB Competition Heating Up: Lock vs Bridgewater
Denver Broncos QB Competition: Drew Lock vs. Teddy Bridgewater. This “feels” like a critical year for a couple of people within the Denver Broncos organization. When you play in the same division with a quarterback who’s widely considered to be a generational talent and plays for a team that’s coming off back-to-back trips to the Super Bowl, there is immense pressure to keep up. So as long as Patrick Mahomes is entrenched as the face of the NFL, the rest of the AFC West is seemingly in a battle for second place in the division with hopes of securing a wild-card berth.thedraftnetwork.com
