According to the CDC, only 45% of the population of Geary County is fully vaccinated. They also report a high level of community transmission in our county. On Monday, August 2nd, Geary County Health Department staff met with USD 475 superintendent and other members of the school district staff to discuss the need for masks. It is imperative that we proceed with looking out for the best way to protect our children during the coming school year. The Health Department strongly encouraged the implementation of a mask requirement based on current and historic statistics concerning COVID-19.