While the Dallas Cowboys monitor the strained throwing shoulder on two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott, they're also keeping a close eye on one of his top weapons: Amari Cooper. The four-time Pro Bowl wideout is currently recovering from an offseason procedure on his ankle in January that was labeled a cleanup procedure, and nothing more, having started this year's training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as he gets back to form. DeMarcus Lawrence, the other headliner on that list, was activated on Tuesday but Cooper still has work to do -- although he hints at being very close to a return in August.