Pine Creek Trail Reopens

By Ken Harrison
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInyo National Forest is happy to report that the Pine Creek Trail has reopened to hikers and to stock. The trail was closed due to heavy rain activity following a fire in the area. Many thanks to the Inyo National Forest trail crew employees and to the Student Conservation Association...

