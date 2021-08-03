Pine Creek Trail Reopens

The entrance to the Kelsey Creek park nature trails starts at a parking lot near the Kelsey Creek farm, which is usually open with some hikers and families - although generally it is not too busy. In the mornings, the weather is very hot and bright, which made it difficult to take photos while avoiding lens flare. The hiking trail itself leads over regular gravel terrain as well as paved walkways, which lead for a few miles - making it a relatively easy and short walk near the park and farmland areas. Wooden posts along the trail forks indicate where certain sections of the trail connect with other neighboring paths that branch out extensively, such as the Lake to Lake trail and the Wilburton Hill park trail. A good portion of the trail passes by the farm at Kelsey Creek with a few animals, but it isn't a part of the hike itself.