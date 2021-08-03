Cancel
Public Safety

Pentagon Metro violence: Officer dead after being stabbed

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
q13fox.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - A law enforcement officer has died after he was stabbed during a "burst of violence" in the area of the Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center, according to the Associated Press. In addition, at least one suspect in the incident died at the...

www.q13fox.com

Comments / 0

NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Widow of DC police officer who killed himself after 6 January riot says his death should be considered in the line of duty

The widow of police officer Jeffrey Smith, who died by suicide after being injured battling rioters on 6 January, wants her late husband’s death to be recorded as occurring in the line of duty.Erin Smith said her husband and the three other Capitol police officers who killed themselves after the insurrection deserved to be recognised “for the horrors they have seen and protected us from”.Writing in USA Today, Ms Smith told how the District of Columbia government had determined that her husband’s injuries didn’t qualify because they were “emotional, invisible”.“It’s time for the mayor, the Metropolitan Police Department,...
The Independent

‘Unbelievable heroism’: Lawyer of officer who shot Ashli Babbitt hits out at her family’s claims she was ‘recklessly ambushed’ by police in Capitol riot

‘It was not dissent, it was insurrection’: Biden signs bill honouring DC police who fought off 6 January riot. A war of words has erupted between lawyers acting for the family of Ashli Babbitt and the unnamed Capitol police officer who fatally shot her during the January 6 insurrection. Babbitt’s...
Seattle, WAq13fox.com

1 shot, 2 injured running from gunfire near Seattle park

SEATTLE - One man was shot and two others were injured while running from gunshots in the 200 block of Yesler Way Friday morning. Police responded to a shooting near Prefontaine Park around 12:30 a.m. and found two men on the ground. One of the victims suffered a gash to his leg and the other had injured his back while running from a shooter.
Seattle, WAq13fox.com

Man stabbed in Seattle's Chinatown-International District

SEATTLE - Police discovered a man who was stabbed in an alley in the Chinatown-International District around 2:15 a.m. on Friday. According to the 49-year-old victim, he was walking through the alley near Maynard Avenue and Lane Street when a man struck him in the head and stabbed him repeatedly.
CrimeOnline

Millionaire Hires 2 Hitmen To Kidnap & Torture Estranged Wife. They End up Drowning Instead.

A Louisiana man pleaded guilty on Monday, years after devising a kidnap-for-hire plot targeting his estranged wife that ended with his two hitmen drowning. According to The Advocate, Lawrence Handley, 53, pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping and attempted second-degree kidnapping. Handley was under the influence of methamphetamine and cocaine in 2017 when he paid Sylvester Bracey and Arsenio Haynes, both 27, to kidnap his estranged wife as the pair were mired in a contentious divorce.
CBS Chicago

Third Suspect In Custody In Shooting Of 2 Chicago Police Officers That Left Officer Ella French Dead, Second Officer Critically Injured

CHICAGO (CBS) — A third suspect has been taken into custody in the shooting of two Chicago police officers that left one dead, police announced Sunday morning. “Depsite the shock, grief pain and sorrow we feel this morning, our brothers and sisters in blue put the uniform on each and every day. They go to work risking everything to serve the people of Chicago,” Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown said. “They’re willing to sacrifice their lives to save the lives of perfect strangers.” A 29-year-old female officer was killed and a male officer was in critical condition Sunday morning. Late Sunday, the...
q13fox.com

Detectives investigating suspicious death in Tumwater

TUMWATER, Wash. - Detectives in Tumwater said Saturday that they were investigating the suspicious death of a man. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said detectives were called to the 800 block of 93rd Ave. SW where an adult man was found dead. No further details have been released. The investigation...
CBS Philly

2 People Injured Following Report Of Shooting At Target Parking Lot In Lower Nazareth Township

LOWER NAZARETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Northampton County are investigating a possible shooting outside a Target store. Police were called to the Target parking lot at 3835 Dryland Way in Lower Nazareth for a report of a shooting, around 2:15 p.m. Sunday. Two people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown. It’s unclear if those injured were shot. The Target store will be closed for the rest of the day and is expected to reopen on Monday. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
CBS Philly

Nearly 70 Gunshots Fired In Drug-Related Shootout That Left Teen Severely Injured In Mayfair, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An overnight shootout left a teenager severely injured. It happened Saturday night on Unruh Avenue in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood. Police say two rival groups were shooting at each other just after 8 p.m. “At this time we have counted over 65, approaching 70 shell cases on the scene,” Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said. Nearly six dozen shell casing spanning a full block in Mayfair. “We believe that this gun battle was motivated by a dispute over drug territory in this location,” Pace said. Police say an 18-year-old was injured in the shooting. He was standing on the corner of Unruh Avenue and Walker Street. That’s when a car pulled up and started firing. They say the group he was with returned fire. He was taken in for surgery at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital. Several cars were hit with bullets. One car has three bullets in its windshield. A nearby truck also had its windshield shot out and a bullet hole in its side door. “We know that at least two to three gunmen were involved in this shootout,” Pace said. One person was arrested. Police also have one of the weapons that was used. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Daily News

NYPD watchdog can investigate 2012 police killing of mentally ill Harlem man: judge

An NYPD cop who fatally shot a mentally ill Harlem man has failed to block the city’s police watchdog from investigating the controversial 2012 killing. Det. Edwin Mateo, who killed Mohamed Bah, had argued that Bah’s mother filed a complaint with the Civilian Complaint Review Board too late. Mateo’s supervisor at the time, Michael Licitra, joined Mateo in the lawsuit. Manhattan Supreme Court ...
Seattle, WAq13fox.com

Man shot in Ballard parking lot

SEATTLE - Police responded to a shooting in a Ballard parking lot around 3:00 a.m. on Friday. Officers arrived at the scene on the 7000 block of 15th Ave Northwest and found a 57-year-old man on the ground bleeding out from his abdomen. Police provided aid until medics arrived who...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Marine veteran implicated in extremist texts sentenced on gun charge

A former Wilkinson County deputy and U.S. Marine veteran arrested in a federal investigation into a white supremacist group will spend nearly four years in prison for possession of 11 illegal firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun and a machine gun he carried in his patrol car. U.S. District Court Judge...
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.

