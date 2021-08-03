Cancel
Florida State

Florida leads the nation in kids hospitalized for COVID

floridatrend.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida leads the nation in kids hospitalized for COVID. The Sunshine State leads the nation in another alarming coronavirus statistic: Kids hospitalized with COVID-19. Florida had 32 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations per day between July 24 and 30, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Adjusted for population, that’s 0.76 kids hospitalized per 100,000 residents, the highest rate in the country. The Florida Department of Health reported 10,785 new COVID-19 infections among children under 12 between July 23 and 29. That’s an average of 1,540 new cases per day. [Source: Tampa Bay Times]

www.floridatrend.com

Comments / 3

Comments / 3

