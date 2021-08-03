Penn Nursing Offering Free Online Transitional Care Course to Clinicians

(BPT) - One of the most significant flaws in the ongoing debate about access to healthcare in the U.S. is the assumption that the only way to reduce the cost of care is to change the way we pay for it. The truth is that whether you favor a third-party payer system or Medicare for All, better health outcomes make better economic sense, and one way to improve health outcomes is to make minimally invasive surgeries like laparoscopy and endoscopy more standard and more available in hospitals across the U.S.