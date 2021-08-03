Cancel
Education

Penn Nursing Offering Free Online Transitional Care Course to Clinicians

Newswise
 3 days ago

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA (August 3, 2021) – Penn Nursing is offering a free course on transitional care, “Advancing High Quality Care: The Transitional Care Model”. The course – being offered for free now through December 31, 2021 – is designed for nurses and other health care professionals seeking to improve care systems through application of the Transitional Care Model (TCM). TCM is proven in multiple NIH funded clinical trials to improve the health outcomes of older adults coping with complex care needs while reducing health care costs. This introductory learning opportunity connects clinicians and clinical leaders with the evidence to advance meaningful and measurable change in their organizations and communities. Click here to learn more and register. Use code ASPIRE21TCM (case sensitive) to access the course for free.

