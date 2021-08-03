Cancel
Cars

2022 Genesis GV70 First Drive: Putting the German Benchmarks on Notice

MotorTrend Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since Genesis launched as a stand-alone luxury brand separate from its Hyundai Motor Group parent in 2015, interest in its products has skyrocketed, and the marque continues to gain new relevance in the luxury space. The 2022 Genesis GV70 SUV is the automaker's latest model, and as a two-row luxury compact crossover (one of the country's most popular vehicle types), the GV70 likely will become the company's most popular model.

