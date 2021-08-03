2022 Genesis GV70 First Drive: Putting the German Benchmarks on Notice

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS pitches the luxury nameplate out of its comfort zone and into an all-electric future it had slow-tracked over the past decade. Even with its remarkably rapid development, Mercedes is in the unenviable position of playing catch-up with the 2022 EQS. The Tesla Model S emerged nine years ago and has locked up its loyalists with Supercharging and extraordinary range and acceleration. Along with the Model S, the growing executive-class niche also gathers up the Porsche Taycan, and will soon include the Lucid Air.