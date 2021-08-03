Cancel
6 Healing Foods to Beat Autoimmune Diseases

By Lisa Turner
Clean Eating
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and thyroid disorders are painful, disruptive and often devastating. At their core, they have one thing in common: an out-of-control immune response, linked with systemic inflammation. The right diet can help ease pain and heal autoimmune diseases. In general, avoid caffeine, alcohol, sugar, grains, dairy and red meat, and focus on fruits, vegetables, healthy fats and fish.

Diseases & Treatmentsthetruthaboutcancer.com

3 Ways to Beat Lyme Disease With Nutrition

The incidence of Lyme disease in the United States has doubled since the ‘90s, with nearly half a million people contracting the disease each year. Sadly, many Lyme patients can suffer long-term, chronic health issues. And while antibiotics and other pharmacological treatments can be effective, they often fall short. The...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

T cell-regulating therapies for autoimmune diseases take FDA rejection in stride

Despite a regulatory setback for Provention Bio’s diabetes prevention candidate teplizumab, hopes remain high for T cell-regulating therapies in autoimmune indications including multiple sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus and coeliac disease. Megan Cully ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-4726-134X. Megan Cully. Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 antibody that Provention Bio is developing to delay type 1 diabetes...
ScienceEnid News and Eagle

OMRF to study effects of viral infections on autoimmunity

OKLAHOMA CITY — National Institutes of Health has awarded Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation $480,000 to investigate the long-term effects of viral infections on autoimmunity. OMRF scientist Umesh Deshmukh, Ph.D., received a two-year grant to study how viral infections such as COVID-19 can influence the development of autoimmune diseases. Specifically, his...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Woman's World

Eating This Delicious Dish Could Prevent Heart Disease, Type 2 Diabetes, and Strokes During and After Menopause

As we get older and go through menopause, we definitely have to keep an eye on our health. In particular, we need to watch our risk of something called metabolic syndrome (MetS), which can lead to heart disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke, and numerous other complications if we’re not careful. However, according to a new study, one food may help lower the likelihood of developing MetS, and it’s something you probably didn’t expect: curry.
Healthphoenixhelix.com

Episode 179: Vitamin D and Autoimmune Disease with Dr. William Mitchell

This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to see what that means. Vitamin D is one of the most commonly recommended supplements for people with autoimmune disease, because it’s essential to immune system regulation. How do you know if you’re deficient? When is sunshine the best source, and when is supplementing a better option? Can you take too much vitamin D? We’ll be answering these questions and more in today’s podcast. My guest is Dr. William Mitchell, a naturopathic doctor whose expertise is autoimmune disease.
Nutritionverywellfit.com

Ultra-Processed Foods Increase Risk of Bowel Disease

Ultra-processed foods make up 50-60% of calories in the typical American diet. Higher intakes of ultra-processed foods are positively associated with a risk of Irritable Bowel Disease, including Crohn’s Disease and colitis. Whole food, plant-based diets are recommended to help prevent Irritable Bowel Disease. New research published in the British...
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Autoimmune Encephalitis Resembling Dementia Syndromes

Methods In this nationwide observational cohort study, patients with anti–leucine-rich glioma-inactivated 1 (LGI1), anti–NMDA receptor (NMDAR), anti–gamma-aminobutyric acid B receptor (GABABR), or anti–contactin-associated protein-like 2 (CASPR2) encephalitis were included. They had to meet 3 additional criteria: age ≥45 years, fulfillment of dementia criteria, and no prominent seizures early in the disease course (≤4 weeks).
PetsPosted by
NBC News

New 'piece of the puzzle': Why some dog foods may be linked to deadly heart disease

A new clue has been found that might help solve the puzzle of how certain dog foods may lead to a deadly form of canine heart disease, a new study suggests. Researchers compared dog foods that the Food and Drug Administration has associated with canine dilated cardiomyopathy and traditional dog foods, looking at the quantities of more than 800 compounds. They discovered some that might be related to DCM. Right now, peas are at the top of the list of ingredients associated with the compounds, according to the report published Thursday in Scientific Reports.
Diseases & Treatmentsgastroenterologyadvisor.com

Studies Support Transmural Healing as a Relevant Treatment Target in Crohn Disease

Transmural healing may represent an important treatment target in Crohn disease (CD), when assessed based on bowel wall thickness using different imaging modalities at certain time points during disease management, according to research findings published in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology. A small team of investigators performed a systematic review...
FitnessScience Daily

Eating more plant foods may lower heart disease risk in young adults, older women

Eating more nutritious, plant-based foods is heart-healthy at any age, according to two research studies published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access journal of the American Heart Association. In two separate studies analyzing different measures of healthy plant food consumption, researchers found that both...
Nutritionearth.com

Plant foods linked to drastically lower risk of heart disease

Two studies published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association conclude that eating more plant foods can be extremely beneficial for heart health, particularly in young adults and postmenopausal women. One study, “A Plant-Centered Diet and Risk of Incident Cardiovascular Disease during Young to Middle Adulthood,” followed the...
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

There is evidence that higher levels of this vitamin leads to weight loss. Higher levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss, studies find. People lose more weight and belly fat when their vitamin D intake is higher. A study has shown that people drinking more...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Healthspring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, new research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Boiled Eggs, Experts Say

A hard-boiled egg can be a good source of protein that takes the edge off hunger, but the new "boiled egg diet" takes things a little too far. That's what two dietitians believe, as a restrictive new weight-loss trend is said to be gaining momentum on social media. What exactly is the boiled egg diet? Here's important insight you should know.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.

