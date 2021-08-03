6 Healing Foods to Beat Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and thyroid disorders are painful, disruptive and often devastating. At their core, they have one thing in common: an out-of-control immune response, linked with systemic inflammation. The right diet can help ease pain and heal autoimmune diseases. In general, avoid caffeine, alcohol, sugar, grains, dairy and red meat, and focus on fruits, vegetables, healthy fats and fish.www.cleaneatingmag.com
