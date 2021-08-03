Healthy advice for back-to-school

Being nervous about the first day of school is as common as cool weather in the fall. Experts say there are several things parents can do to help students get ready. “Being prepared is the key,” said Melanie Palma, APRN, clinical nurse practitioner at Liberty Hospital Primary Care Shoal Creek. “Parents can give themselves an advantage by preparing in the days and weeks before the start of the school year.” For example, allowing students to choose clean clothes that make them feel confident as well as laying items out the night before school is a simple start. Because a new lunchroom can be intimidating, packing lunch the night before or looking through the cafeteria menu ahead of time can make the experience go smoothly. Keeping kids healthy is an important part of being in a classroom, so Palma suggests a well-child visit to identify any health issues that might interfere with school. “Lots of families have delayed routine vaccinations during the past year, so it’s important for kids to be up-to-date to avoid common illnesses. Also, if your child is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, it is highly recommended that they get one before school starts.” Adequate sleep also is vital to kids’ health and school performance. Summer bedtime routines often include staying up late, so experts recommend beginning a week or two before the first day of school and moving up bedtime by 15 minutes each night until kids are on their school sleep schedule. Turning off electronic devices 45 minutes to an hour ahead of bedtime also is recommended, because light and media content can delay the onset of sleep. Studies show that kids who eat breakfast before school are more likely to have a better attention span, perform better at school and be less hyperactive. Choose healthy breakfast foods that are high in fiber, low in sugar, and include healthy grains and protein. It’s a great idea to include kids in preparing healthy lunches and offering whole fruits over juices as well as veggies whenever possible. “Healthy” foods that can be high in sugar include granola bars, cereals, smoothies and yogurts. Having a healthy snack available after school can help kids detour away from unhealthy foods. “Monitoring kids’ mental health is more important than ever,” Palma says. “Instead of posing ‘yes’ or ‘no’ questions about their day, ask questions that begin with, ‘Tell me about … .’ If your child feels overwhelmed at school, reach out to a teacher or counselor about options.” While back-to-school can be a busy and stressful time, try to keep a sense of humor. Feeling anxious before the first day of school is normal, so encourage kids to talk openly about both the good and challenging experiences. Having a positive attitude can help everyone in the family adjust to a healthy school year.