Russia Oil and Condensate Output Rises
(Bloomberg) -- Russia increased oil production in July for the first time in three months, after more generous quotas were extended to the entire OPEC+ alliance. Producers pumped 44.24 million tons of crude and condensate last month, according to preliminary data from the Energy Ministry’s CDU-TEK unit. That’s about 10.46 million barrels a day, or 0.3% higher than in June, Bloomberg calculations show, based on a 7.33 barrels-per-ton conversion rate.www.rigzone.com
