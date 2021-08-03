Cancel
Energy Industry

Russia Oil and Condensate Output Rises

By Bloomberg
rigzone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Russia increased oil production in July for the first time in three months, after more generous quotas were extended to the entire OPEC+ alliance. Producers pumped 44.24 million tons of crude and condensate last month, according to preliminary data from the Energy Ministry’s CDU-TEK unit. That’s about 10.46 million barrels a day, or 0.3% higher than in June, Bloomberg calculations show, based on a 7.33 barrels-per-ton conversion rate.

Alexander Novak
#Russia#Condensate#The Energy Ministry#Bloomberg#Cdu#Iea
