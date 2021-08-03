Arthur Smith says there's no timetable for Kaleb McGary's return

The Atlanta Falcons placed right tackle Kaleb McGary on the PUP list to start training camp, but the cause of his injury is unknown. Head coach Arthur Smith hasn’t willingly disclosed of many injury details thus far.

On Tuesday, Smith gave a non-update update regarding McGary’s status, saying there’s still no timetable for his return, per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

McGary figures to start at right tackle this season, assuming he’s healthy enough by Week 1.

The Falcons did add offensive linemen Jalen Mayfield and Drew Dalman in the draft, so they do have some options. Smith also gave an update on defensive tackle Tyeler Davison, saying his absence is not expected to be long term.

As for the COVID-19 designation, the Falcons got DT John Atkins back on Tuesday, but LB Dante Fowler Jr. remains on the reserve.

