When you’ve been riding the same bike brand for 10 years, might it be time to try something new? Yes. That’s what Bend, Oregon local and Nitro Circus member Dusty Wygle was thinking recently, so he went out and grabbed a rental to see what else is out there. Of course that meant linking up with his buddy Cam McCaul for some laps on Bend’s best trails. He says: “Luckily, during a time that inventory is in short supply, the bike shops in town have a buffet line of rental options. So I found something rad to try out. Rented it for two days. Hit it up my friends and rode as much as I could, everywhere that I could. I hoped trying something new would spice things up and inspire a different approach to my riding. As well as give me an idea of what my next bike may be. As they saying goes...variety is the condiment on your life. Mmmm condiments...”